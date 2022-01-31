Virginia Tech football: 2022 schedule dates revealed

The Virginia Tech Hokies announced their 2022 football schedule on Monday. While the Hokies have known who they will play, they now know when they will play those opponents.

As discussed last week, Virginia Tech’s spring game will take place on April 16. We all know the significance of that date in Blacksburg.

Now, as for the entire schedule, here we go:

Sept. 2 — at Old Dominion

Sept. 10 — vs. Boston College

Sept. 17 — vs. Wofford

Sept. 22 — vs. West Virginia

Oct. 1 — at North Carolina

Oct. 8 — at Pittsburgh

Oct. 15 — vs. Miami

Oct. 27 — at N.C. State

Nov. 5 — vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 12 — at Duke

Nov. 19 — at Liberty

Nov. 26 — vs. Virginia

At first glance, this isn’t a particularly daunting schedule for new head coach Brent Pry. While many don’t expect the Hokies to be very good in 2022, a softer schedule could allow for the Hokies to get off to a quick start. Fans will have 9/22 circled on the calendar as Tech looks for revenge against WVU after last season’s loss.

October could be a brutal month for the Hokies. A trip to the Steel City follows a trip to Chapel Hill. We know Virginia Tech’s history in Pittsburgh. Perhaps some good news for Tech is there is no Sam Howell or Kenny Pickett for those two road trips.

The Hokies return home for a date against Miami and star passer Tyler Van Dyke. The Hokies get a week off before traveling to Raleigh to face N.C. State. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren has built a solid program. The Hokies are on the road three times in October, and if they can split the four games that month, that could go a long way in determining how successful the 2022 season is.

It’s a bit strange to see Liberty on the schedule so late in the season. The Hokies owe the Flames one. And speaking of quarterbacks, Liberty loses star passer Malik Willis to the NFL draft.

So, Hokies, how are you feeling about that 2022 schedule? Let us know.