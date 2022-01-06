The Virginia Tech Hokies Undefeated in ACC Play

The women of the Virginia Tech Hokies basketball team are riding a four-game winning streak. The three most recent wins are against conference opponents. VT debuted ranked No. 24 in the AP and started the season with a five-game winning streak where they collected commanding wins over non-conference opponents. During those opening five games the Hokies averaged 80 points a game and an average margin of victory of 36.6 points. The largest deficit was their 85-32 victory over Coppin State on 17 November.

They suffered their first loss against Missouri state, 76-68, during the San Juan Shootout, which knocked them out of the polls. They responded with two more victories, including a 70-60 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The then No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers handed the Hokies their single home loss, barely beating VT, 58-64. Their most recent loss occurred when the Liberty Flames beat Virginia Tech, 40-59, in Lynchburg on 7 December.

Since the loss to Liberty the Hokies defeated neighboring rival Radford, 89-40, before moving to ACC play. They dominated the Florida State Seminoles, 92-75, and then earned their signature win, thus far, when they beat the then No. 15 Duke Blue Devils, 77-55 in Cassell. Most recently, on 2 January, Virginia Tech upended the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. VT’s first game against the Virginia Cavaliers was supposed to be tonight but has since been postponed. Next up the Hokies face the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels.

At 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, the Virginia Tech Hokies are third in the conference behind only UNC and the No. 5 N.C. State Wolfpack. Both UNC and NCST also have a 3-0 ACC mark, but are 13-0 and 12-2 overall, respectively. With 15 games remaining the Hokies are at the halfway point of their season. Although they were knocked out of the polls after the Missouri State loss, they are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches polls.

GO HOKIES!!!