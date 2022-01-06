Marshall Thundering Herd Starting Quarterback to Transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies

With the departure of four total scholarship quarterbacks, including two starters, over the last two seasons the Virginia Tech Hokies have hemorrhaged starting talent at the QB position to the Tennessee Volunteers and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Hendon Hooker showed out for the Vols, on the back of a 31 TD and only three INT performance, carrying them to a 7-6 overall record and post season appearance at the Transperfect Music City Bowl. NDSU, helmed by former Hokie, Quincy Patterson II, will face the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS championship this Saturday. Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum both entered the portal after the completion of VT’s regular season this year. This left the Hokies with only Connor Blumrick (Texas A&M transfer) and Tahj Bullock as the remaining scholarship quarterbacks. The Virginia Tech Hokies were previously in quite the passer quandary heading into the 2022 season as neither were considered prepared to start for the rebuilding Hokies. Finding viable starters at QB, via the transfer portal, was considered one of Brent Pry’s top priorities and challenges.

A potential answer to the passer problem was provided at approximately 6 PM EST when Grant Wells tweeted the below image.

With the social media post, Mr. Wells announced his departure from the Marshall Thundering Herd and his transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Hailing from Charleston, WV, Wells was a three-star recruit out of high school and has spent the last two seasons as the starting quarterback for Marshall.

In 2020, Wells led the Thundering Herd to a Conference USA East divisional championship, but fell short, 22-13, against UAB in the Conference USA championship. They then faced off against Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl and lost a close one 17-10. This past season they did not repeat their divisional championship, but Wells carried the Thundering Herd to a 7-6 overall record and another bowl appearance, facing Napier’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, where they fell short, 36-21.

In his two seasons, as a starter, with the Marshall Thundering Herd, Grant Wells has completed 460 of 715 (64.3%) passes for 5,623 yards. He has thrown 34 TDs, 22 INTs, and has a career RTG of 139.9. On the ground he has rushed for nine scores, seven of which came this past season. Considered a pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, he is expected to compete for VT’s starting QB job.

Welcome to Blacksburg, Mr. Wells!

GO HOKIES!!!