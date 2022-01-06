Hokies land another transfer as South Carolina QB Jason Brown

Jason Brown is transferring to Virginia Tech from the U of South Carolina.

Jason is a quarterback who was able to lead the Gamecocks to wins over Auburn and Florida this past season. He also learned under Shane Beamer for a season. By all accounts he is well liked by his former teammates and is a solid leader on the field.

He is also a Hokie. Jason is a guy who wanted to play at Tech. He did the camps, talked to the right people, and was even offered a preferred walk-on at linebacker to play in Blacksburg. But Jason believed that he was a quarterback, so he went to play for St. Francis. The success of his two seasons playing for the Cougars got the guys at South Carolina to pay attention and the rest is history.

Jason Brown is a bit of an encapsulation of what Brent Pry’s Hokies are going be like. They are tough, talented, dedicated, and most of all they want to be Hokies.

Jason, congratulations on reaching one of your dreams.

Welcome Home!