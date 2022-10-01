 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Gobbler Country’s Official Game Thread

It’s dreary and cool in Chapel Hill, and about the same in Blacksburg, so maybe the guys will feel at home. This one is a winnable game, but do the Hokies have enough offense to challenge a struggling Tar Heel Defense, and keep their offense off the field? We’ll have to see, won’t we? GO HOKIES!!!!

By Mighty Fahvaag
Oh Wow!... Kickoff time...
John Schneider - SB Nation

Weather Underground says that the game conditions are going to be early Fall, dreary, cool, humid, and only lightly breezy; no advantage to anyone, really.

The Salute Team - Flag Bearers are:

Hokies are, Indeed, In All-Whites for the Game

Let us hope the Defense holds down the Heels to a dull roar, and the Offense can take some advantage of the UNC defense, such as it is. This is going to be a tough game with strength against strength and weakness facing weakness. Can the Hokies pull this one off? They need it.

Time for kickoff...

GO HOKIES!!!!

