Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Gobbler Country’s Official Game Thread

Weather Underground says that the game conditions are going to be early Fall, dreary, cool, humid, and only lightly breezy; no advantage to anyone, really.

The Salute Team - Flag Bearers are:

Hokies are, Indeed, In All-Whites for the Game

Let us hope the Defense holds down the Heels to a dull roar, and the Offense can take some advantage of the UNC defense, such as it is. This is going to be a tough game with strength against strength and weakness facing weakness. Can the Hokies pull this one off? They need it.

Time for kickoff...

GO HOKIES!!!!