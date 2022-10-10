Virginia Tech football: Kaleb Smith is named ACC’s wide receiver of the week

Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith earned ACC wide receiver of the week honors on Monday for his performance in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound senior from Louisa, Virginia, caught nine passes for 152 yards, both career highs for Smith. Unfortunately for Smith, he left the game with an injury before he could add to his lofty numbers.

Smith leads the Hokies in every receiving category and has 25 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He is averaging over 16 yards per reception. Smith’s performance Saturday also ensured he set career highs for receptions and receiving yards in a season, and the Hokies have six games remaining this season.

Here’s the release, per the ACC.

RECEIVER – Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, WR, Louisa County, Va.Set career highs for receptions (nine) and receiving yards (152) in the Hokies’ 45-29 loss at Pitt • Became the first Hokie in 10 games to rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game since Tré Turner did so at Georgia Tech on Oct. 30, 2021.

Congratulations to Kaleb Smith on this honor. Virginia Tech’s offense improved last week with the return of sophomore running back Malachi Thomas.