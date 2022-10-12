ACC Rankings Week Six

Atlantic

1. Clemson Tigers: Clemson got off to a slow start but took complete control of the game right before the half, ultimately winning 31-3. DJ Uiagalelei had another solid game, throwing for three TDs and leading the team on the ground with 12 carries for 69-yards. The Tigers’ defense was all over BC’s QB, Phil Jurkovec, sacking him four times and collecting 11 QB hurries. This Saturday Clemson visits a resurgent FSU squad that’s only lost two close ones to WF and NCST.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wake punished Army, 45-10, and those 10-points only came to the Black Knights during the fourth quarter when the Deacons were playing their bench. WF has a bye this weekend.

3. NC State Wolfpack: NCST dodged a close one and were very dependent on their defense to survive FSU, 19-17. After a Seminoles 17-point second quarter the Wolfpack were losing, 17-3, but held the opposition scoreless for the remainder of the game. QB, Devin Leary, left the game with a shoulder injury. The X-Rays came back negative, but there has been no indication regarding Leary’s return timeline. NCST doesn’t get much of a break and visit the surprising Orange this Saturday.

4. Syracuse Orange: Syracuse had the weekend off.

5. Florida State Seminoles: So close! If the FSU offense could’ve had half the success they had, during the second quarter, they probably would have won this game, especially with NCST’s starting QB leaving the game early. They face their third consecutive top-25 team, Saturday, when they host Clemson.

6. Louisville Cardinals: Star QB, Malik Cunningham, was held out of the game against UVA due to concussion like symptoms. Even without their star player the Cardinals recovered after a surprising one-point loss to BC and defeated the Hoos, 34-17. Louisville gets a break this weekend.

7. Boston College Eagles: Nobody expected BC to beat Clemson, but the Eagles looked hapless behind a struggling offensive line that saw only 25-yards gained on 20 rushing attempts. The Eagles get a needed break this weekend.

Coastal

1. North Carolina Tar Heels: UNC took advantage of the multitude of ‘Canes miscues and mistakes to turn their visit to Coral Gables into a 27-24 win, putting themselves firmly in the Coastal division driver’s seat. On top of that, the UNC defense seems to be improving, which could spell a lot of trouble when paired with the Drake Maye led offense. This weekend UNC faces in-state rival Duke.

2. Pittsburgh Panthers: Pitt is a completely different team when RB, Israel Abanikanda, is leading the offense. He didn’t play much against GT, due to injury, but he showed up for their match against VT, breaking a multitude of Pitt rushing records. Panthers are on a bye.

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: GT might actually have a decent team, particularly on defense. Two weeks after they fired their former head coach, interim HC, Brent Key, has them on a two-game winning streak. Jackets get a break too.

4. Duke Blue Devils: The Blue Devils offense struggled against the GT defense and needed a special teams score to get back in the fight, but it wasn’t enough. At 4-2 Duke is better than most anticipated, but next week might be a bit painful when they face North Carolina.

5. Miami Hurricanes: Tyler Van Dyke returned to his expected form throwing for 496-yards and three TDs. Miami still found a way to lose, because of two costly turnovers, while in scoring positions, and a head-scratching decision to go for it on fourth down while in their own territory. The fourth down attempt was unsuccessful, and UNC was able to get a field goal out of the short field situation, which is all they needed to beat Miami, 27-24. Miami, who must be considered the biggest disappointment in the ACC right now, looks to right the ship against VT.

6. Virginia Tech Hokies: The offense played their best game of the season and Malachi Thomas is back on the field. Even though the Hokies lost to Pitt, they showed offensive improvement and were in the fight until the middle of the fourth. While the offense may be showing improvement the defense is regressing. The Hokies host their old Big East rival, Miami, on Saturday.

7. Virginia Cavaliers: UVA rushed for six yards over 24 carries, during Saturday’s loss to Louisville. Virginia’s defense didn’t seem to have an answer against the Cardinals’ back-up QB, and they lost the turnover battle. Virginia and Miami are the only ACC squads without a conference victory. Virginia gets a break this weekend.

Overall

1. (No. 4 AP / No. 5 Coaches) Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) – Static

2. (No. 14 / No. 14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) – Static

3. (No. 15 / No. 13) NC State Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1) – Static

4. (Unr. / No. 25) North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0) – Up Two

5. (No. 18 / No. 18) Syracuse Orange (5-0, 2-0) – Down One

6. Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) – Down One

7. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2, 1-1) – Up Two

8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1) – Up Four

9. Duke Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1) – Down Two

10. Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) – Down Two

11. Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) – Static

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-2) – Up Two

13. Boston College Eagles (2-4, 1-3) – Down Three

14. Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3) – Down One