Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Miami Game

Does Anyone Here Know How to Play This Here Game?

A famous quote from another quotable baseball sage, Casey Stengel as he observed the New York Mets fledgling season back in the 1962 baseball season. The situation would be fixed in 1969 with the Miracle Mets. Let’s hope that it doesn’t take Brent Pry that long.

First A Little Game Hype

Radford High School Has Another Hokie to Honor

PJ Prioleau gets the #25 for the Homecoming Game.

It’s a Big Homecoming Game So the Official Color is Chicago Maroon

So, the Hype is out, but it’s not braggadocious. This team has a long way to climb. The Hokies made a few good moves last week, even with the loss. However, they are still struggling with sloppiness and execution. Miami is struggling, too. There is some weakness there. They have a decent defense but no running game. They can pass, but that’s dangerous. The teams are more evenly matched this weekend than was predicted.

Let’s Talk Some Turkey

Now, It’s Your Turn

The odds are still not in Tech’s favor. The Wise Guys have Miami laying 7 and the O/U is a rather modest 46.5 or so.

Poll How is this one going to go? Tech is lost somewhere at the bottom of that muddy well. No matter how bad the Miami run game is, the Hokie D is fading and there is no way for the struggling O to score enough to win. Bet the Over and Miami beating the spread.

There were some glimmers of hope in the offense last game. Miami has a good enough defense to make moving the ball hard. But they can’t run, either. It’s Tyler van Dyke against the Hokie secondary. The Wise Guys are right on. Take the Spread and Over.

An embarrassed Tech defense rises to the occasion to defend its house and its honor. Miami’s run game is shut down and van Dyke’s passes are kept short and hurried. Tech scores enough to nip the Canes by a Field Goal. The Under wins.

It’s an afternoon slugfest with the game going down to the 4th quarter again. Does Tech hang in there or poop out before the final whistle? I’m not even guessing... We probably won’t but hopefully, maybe? Take the Under and Tech beats the spread. vote view results 20% Tech is lost somewhere at the bottom of that muddy well. No matter how bad the Miami run game is, the Hokie D is fading and there is no way for the struggling O to score enough to win. Bet the Over and Miami beating the spread. (6 votes)

10% There were some glimmers of hope in the offense last game. Miami has a good enough defense to make moving the ball hard. But they can’t run, either. It’s Tyler van Dyke against the Hokie secondary. The Wise Guys are right on. Take the Spread and Over. (3 votes)

46% An embarrassed Tech defense rises to the occasion to defend its house and its honor. Miami’s run game is shut down and van Dyke’s passes are kept short and hurried. Tech scores enough to nip the Canes by a Field Goal. The Under wins. (14 votes)

23% It’s an afternoon slugfest with the game going down to the 4th quarter again. Does Tech hang in there or poop out before the final whistle? I’m not even guessing... We probably won’t but hopefully, maybe? Take the Under and Tech beats the spread. (7 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Hopefully Kaleb and Team are Primed and Ready

When you hear it... you know what time it is ‍ ️#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp pic.twitter.com/FPHIh8QniZ — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 12, 2022

As Always!

GO HOKIES!!!