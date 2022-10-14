Miami vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, odds, preview

The Virginia Tech Hokies [2-4] host the Miami Hurricanes [2-3] Saturday from Lane Stadium in an all-important game for both teams. Each team has new head coaches but faced far different expectations in 2022. The Hokies were expected to face growing pains in head coach Brent Pry’s first season, while many believed the ‘Canes would take off running in Mario Cristobal’s return to Coral Gables.

It hasn’t gone as planned for Miami, who have lost three games in a row, including an embarrassing 14-point home loss to Middle Tennessee State. Meanwhile, the Hokies have also lost three in a row, including a pair of blowout losses to West Virginia and North Carolina.

A lot has changed for these longtime rivals, but the hope is better times are ahead.

Game information

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia

Weather: 66 degrees, sunny at kickoff

T.V.: ESPN3

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network. You can find a list of affiliates here.

Odds: Miami is currently a 7-point favorite, per Odds Shark.

Series history

Miami leads the all-time series, 24-15, and has won the past two meetings and four of the last five. The Hokies couldn’t keep up with Miami freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke last November when J.C. Price was Tech’s interim head coach. The last time Miami came to Lane Stadium [2020] the Hokies lost a heartbreaker by one point after leading throughout the game.

The Hokies and Hurricanes have been annual rivals since 1992 when both were rivals in the old Big East. V.T. and Miami came to the ACC in 2004, and Tech and Miami are tied at nine wins apiece since becoming ACC rivals. Unfortunately with the new scheduling format, these teams won’t face each other annually beginning in 2024.

The game

The Hurricanes were supposed to have one of college football’s best passing offenses in 2022. Van Dyke is a big, strong-armed passer but has his share of struggles this season. Van Dyke has had two games with under 200 yards passing, but he seemingly got right last week against North Carolina by passing for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hurricanes are No. 70 in rushing offense. Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. leads Miami with 378 rushing yards, while 240-pound sophomore Thaddius Frankin leads the ‘Canes with five touchdowns. Virginia Tech’s run defense had been good until last week’s loss to Pitt. Can the Hokies’ run defense get back on track?

Offensively, the Hokies got back sophomore running back Malachi Thomas back last week, and he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. The combination of Thomas and Keshawn King is an excellent one-two punch for the Hokies. Wide receiver Kaleb Smith was named ACC wide receiver of the week after catching nine passes for 152 yards.

Quarterback Grant Wells continues to get more comfortable in Virginia Tech’s offense. The emergence of freshman tight end Daequan Wright has been a big boost for the Hokies.

Outlook

Can Virginia Tech win this game? Yes. Will they? I am not so sure. I do believe this will be a competitive game. The weather is perfect in Blacksburg with warm temperatures and plenty of recruits in town to take in the game. Obviously, a win would be huge for Pry.