Virginia Tech trails Miami 17-0 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies trail the Miami Hurricanes 17-0 at halftime on Saturday from Lane Stadium.

The game began with the Hokies on offense as running back Malachi Thomas picked up 16 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, quarterback Grant Wells finds freshman tight end Dae’Quan Wright for a 27-yard gain, but Wright fumbles after he crossed midfield, giving Miami the football.

#MIAMIvsVT fumble by Wright

OC needs to take more time off the clock. Miami runs tempo. Going to give them too many snaps pic.twitter.com/B8QMR6dffN — Hokies Film (@All_Things_VT) October 15, 2022

The Hurricanes and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke immediately went to work attacking the Virginia Tech secondary as he finds Brashard Smith for a 30-yard pickup on first down. Four plays later, Van Dyke hits Frank Ladson Jr. for a touchdown, and the ‘Canes were 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Virginia Tech’s offense did nothing after the promising start, finishing the first half with only 106 total yards, almost half of which came on the first drive. Wells completed seven of 11 passes for 62 yards, while Thomas carried the ball nine times for 33 yards.

Van Dyke completed 17 of 27 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. As a team, the ‘Canes have 302 total yards in the first half. Last week, Pittsburgh dominated Virginia Tech’s defense on the ground; this week, it’s the passing game that the Hokies are struggling to defend.

The Hokies are two of seven on third downs, while Miami has converted six of nine on third downs.

The Hurricanes will have the ball to begin the second half.