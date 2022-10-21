Virginia Tech basketball: Where are the Hokies in the preseason polls?

The ACC champion Virginia Tech Hokies almost feel like an afterthought ahead of the 202-23 college basketball. After winning their first ACC championship in school history, preseason polls haven’t been too kind to the Hokies.

Virginia Tech must replace two-time All-ACC performer Keve Aluma, but the hope is Grant Basile can step in for Aluma. Nahiem Alleyne transferred, but his departure opens up a starting spot for junior guard Darius Maddox. Maddox came on late last season and looks like an ACC breakout candidate in 2022. The Hokies also lost starting point guard Storm Murphy, but Sean Pedulla should seamlessly replace Murphy.

In addition, Virginia Tech landed arguably its biggest recruit in school history when Rodney Rice picked the Hokies. Rice, a 6-foot-4 combo guard should be ready for action by December.

So, what’s the prognosis look like for the Hokies?

AP top 25: unranked

ESPN: unranked

CBS Sports: unranked

KenPom: No. 21

KenPom sounds about right. The Virginia Tech graduate is the most respected analytics expert in college hoops, and he sees the Hokies in a favorable light.

However, the ACC media picked the Hokies to finish No. 7 in the league. Yes, you read that correctly, No. 7 — in the league. Head coach Mike Young always overachieves, and I would expect much of the same in 2022-23.