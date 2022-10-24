Virginia Tech football: Freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane is now No. 1 on the depth chart

Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry met with the media Monday ahead of Tech’s Thursday night game at N.C. State.

And, per usual, the Hokies had a new depth chart this week, which featured some changes. True freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane is now No. 1 on the depth chart at cornerback, along with Armani Chatman. Dorian Strong remains sidelined with a hand injury.

It’s about time.

In last week’s game vs. Miami, Delane saw his most extensive action yet, and we could see this coming. He had four tackles and defended two passes. Delane replaces Brion Murray.

Delane is VT’s top freshman defender thus far. He didn’t enroll until the summer but quickly impressed coaches with his knowledge of the defense, and as soon as he saw the field, he was different. His first action came against North Carolina, and Delane’s impact was immediate. He would continue to earn more time in the following weeks against Pitt and Miami.

Now, Delane is a starting cornerback.

“This guy has really learned things quickly and impressed us in a short time,” Pry said of Delane, per Andy Bitter of The Athletic. “He’s played corner, he’s played safety, and when the opportunity came, the game’s not too big for him. He didn’t seem nervous. He didn’t get bright-eyed. He made a few mistakes but bounced back nicely from it. He competes. A very natural football player.”

When you are looking for bright spots in a difficult season, Delane is one. It’s good to see some of Virginia Tech’s young players taking advantage of their opportunities.