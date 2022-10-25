The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech’s 6’ 6” center from Summerfield, North Carolina, has been named a preseason All-American. Last year Kitley was named to the AP’s All-American Third Team. Additionally, Kitley has been picked as the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year, an honor she earned last season. VT players Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule were also named to the preseason All-ACC team.

VT finished as the AP’s No. 16 after their 2021-22 season. They had an overall record of 23-10 and a conference record of 13-5. After winning the regular season ACC championship the Hokies fell to their nemesis, NCST during the ACC Championship Tournament. Despite Kitley’s 42-point effort, the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies will hope to push farther into the NCAA Tournament after being upset by Florida Gulf Coast during 2022’s March Madness.

Best of luck to Coach Kenny Brooks and the women of Virginia Tech!

GO HOKIES!!!