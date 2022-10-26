Talking Turkey Previews the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Game

The Hype Machine is Pretty Quiet for the Wolfpack Week

Our guess is that without a real record to brag about and few accolades to toss around, the Hokies are more than likely concentrating on actually winning a game in which they are still a serious underdog.

The #25 goes to place kicker Will Ross

It Never Hurts to Do Something Fun in the Community

The kids in the community always love the players coming out to do things with them. It’s special for both groups.

It’s on to the work at hand, though. It’s going to be an interesting game. The Wolfpack is minus their star Quarterback, Devin Leary, with a torn pectoral something... ouch... and a defense coached by former Hokie coaches, Charlie Wiles and Brian Mitchell. This has the makings of a real low scoring slug fest.

The odds are coming with NC State giving between 13.5 and 14 with an over/under hovering around 40 which means a low scoring defensive contest.

Let’s Talk Turkey

Time for You to Check In and Sound Off

Poll Even without Devin Leary the Wise Guys are saying we won’t score more than twice. What do you say? The wise guys aren’t completely smart on this one. The O/U is 40 and I’d bet the under, but I see the Hokies either winning or at least beating the spread.

The Tech 4th quarter offense shows up and scores enough to win comfortably with not enough competition from NC State’s struggling offense. Hokies win, blow up the spread, but don’t bet the over.

Hokies go back to the dull slow burn 3 and out drudgery that puts the defense in increasingly bad field position. The wise guys are spot on for both spread and O/U. Wolfpack takes this one with room to spare.

Let’s just get this over with. Can we just jump to Thanksgiving weekend, beat the Hoos and go home for the Holidays? This season has just turned into slow disappointing agony. vote view results 0% The wise guys aren’t completely smart on this one. The O/U is 40 and I’d bet the under, but I see the Hokies either winning or at least beating the spread. (0 votes)

0% The Tech 4th quarter offense shows up and scores enough to win comfortably with not enough competition from NC State’s struggling offense. Hokies win, blow up the spread, but don’t bet the over. (0 votes)

0% Hokies go back to the dull slow burn 3 and out drudgery that puts the defense in increasingly bad field position. The wise guys are spot on for both spread and O/U. Wolfpack takes this one with room to spare. (0 votes)

0% Let’s just get this over with. Can we just jump to Thanksgiving weekend, beat the Hoos and go home for the Holidays? This season has just turned into slow disappointing agony. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

So, Now We Wait Until Thursday at 7:30 PM to See What Offense Shows Up

GO HOKIES!!!!