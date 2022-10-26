ACC Rankings Week Eight

Atlantic

1. Clemson Tigers: The Tigers had another close call, this time against the surprising Orange. Trailing, 21-10, entering the fourth quarter, QB DJ Uiagalelei was benched for freshmen Cade Klubnik who engineered three scoring drives to win, 27-21. Clemson gets a break this weekend.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wake destroyed BC, 43-15. Hartman threw for 313-yards and five TDs while the Demon Deacons defense held the Eagles to 56-yards rushing. This weekend WF faces the Cardinals.

3. Syracuse Orange: It was a loss, but what a statement by Syracuse, taking Clemson down to the absolute wire. The offense did the job of protecting the ball while the defense shut down the Tigers’ passing attack and helped out with a scoop and score fumble. With a team like Clemson, it is tough to keep up with all their weapons. Clemson RB, Will Shipley, saved the day for the Tigers, gouging Syracuse for 172 yards and two TDs. Even with the loss the Orange belong up here in the No. 3 spot. The Orange’s game against Notre Dame will be interesting this weekend.

4. NC State Wolfpack: NCST was off this weekend. Thursday they host the Hokies.

5. Florida State Seminoles: FSU had their bye. They face GT Saturday.

6. Louisville Cardinals: The defense was the name of this game, collecting four turnovers including a fumble return for a TD to seal the game during the fourth quarter. Louisville hosts Wake Forest this weekend.

7. Boston College Eagles: Boston College was overwhelmed by Wake Forest. The offensive line woes continue to limit any semblance of a run game (56-yards total, 2.5 YPC) and the defense had no answers for the best QB in the conference. The Eagles look to collect their third win when they visit UCONN on Saturday.

Coastal

1. North Carolina Tar Heels: UNC had a bye, but face the Panthers Saturday. Considering the state of the Coastal they’re all but assured to make it to the ACC Championship game.

2. Duke Blue Devils: Duke hammered the Hurricanes, 45-21. QB, Riley Leonard, ran for three scores and threw another. The defense had a pick-six and held the Miami running attack to a measly 48-yards over 31 carries (1.5 YPC). Duke gets a bye this weekend.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers: Pitt is regressing. The team that took now No. 3 Tennessee into OT doesn’t appear to be on the field anymore. Abanikanda’s 129-yards rushing (4.6 YPC), 50-yards, receiving, and touchdown wasn’t enough to make up for QB Kedon Slovis’ worst game of the year, throwing for only 158-yards and two INTs. Life stays tough when they travel to Chapel Hill this weekend.

4. Virginia Cavaliers: Things start to get really murky in the Coastal now. All four of the remaining teams have a solid argument for being the worst in division. UVA just happened to win an uninspiring game against GT.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Reality came crashing back into the Yellow Jackets after they upset their previous two opponents after the firing of their head coach. GT only managed 206 total offensive yards against a not-so-great UVA defense. The Yellow Jackets defense even collected four UVA turnovers, but they never took advantage. Georgia Tech heads to Tallahassee this Saturday.

6. Miami Hurricanes: A team that many, including me, thought would easily take control of the ACC Coastal has been shown to be a complete bust. This season’s woes seem to point towards an underperforming offensive line that allowed the Miami QBs to be sacked six times against Duke. With starting QB, Van Dyke, out with an upper body injury and doubtful for this week’s game against UVA, a competent rushing attack would be nice to help backup QB, Jake Garcia. But that hasn’t been available for the last four games. Wonder if there are any regrets firing Manny Diaz, who had this team humming and winning five of the last six of the 2021 season?

7. Virginia Tech Hokies: VT was on a bye and faces the Wolfpack on Thursday night.

Overall

1. (No. 5 AP / No. 5 Coaches) Clemson Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

2. (No. 10 (tied with USC) / No. 10) Wake Forest Demon Deacons, (6-1, 2-1)

3. (No. 16 / No. 16) Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1)

4. (No. 21 / No. 21) North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0)

5. (No. 24 / No. 23) NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2)

6. Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2)

7. Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 2-3)

8. Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-3)

9. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3, 1-2)

10. Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3)

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2)

12. Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2)

13. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-5, 1-3)

14. Boston College Eagles (2-5, 1-4)