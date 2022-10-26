Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State: How to watch, preview & odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies [2-5, 1-3] return to action after a much-needed week off with a trip to Raleigh to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack [5-2, 1-2].

The Wolfpack were expected to challenge Clemson for the ACC championship this season but lost quarterback Devin Leary for the season recently. The Wolfpack’s two losses this season came to No. 5 Clemson and No. 18 Syracuse. Replacing Leary under center is Charleston-Southern graduate transfer, Jack Chambers.

N.C. State’s offense will look much different under Chambers, but just like the Hokies, the ‘Pack had a week off to tweak things on offense to match Chambers’ skill set.

The Hokies head into Thursday’s meeting in desperate need of a win. Tech has lost four games in a row. While the Hokies continue to make tangible progress under first-year head coach Brent Pry, that progress must eventually turn into some victories. Quarterback Grant Wells has continued to improve as he and wide receiver Kaleb Smith have quietly become one of the best combinations in the ACC. The return of running back Malachi Thomas has been huge for Tech’s offense.

Series history

Virginia Tech leads the all-time history, 28-18-4. This rivalry began in 1900 when the Hokies won the first game, 18-2, and the first four meetings between these two schools.

Since coming to the ACC in 2004, the schools have played six times, with N.C. State winning the first meeting as conference rivals in 2004. Tech would go on to win the ACC that season.

The Hokies have won the previous five meetings and are 5-1 vs. the Wolfpack in ACC play. The last time these two teams met was the season opener in Sept. 2020. That was the “COVID” year, and the Hokies dominated the Wolfpack, 45-24, in Khalil Herbert’s first game as a Hokie. Herbert and VT’s ground game was the story of that day.

A lot has changed in just two years.

Game information

When: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

Weather: 52 degrees, clear, with 6 MPH winds at kickoff

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network. You can find a list of affiliates here.

Odds: N.C. State is currently a 13.5-point favorite, per Odds Shark.