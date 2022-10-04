Virginia Tech fans must watch ACC Network special on legendary coach Frank Beamer

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic or struggling to come to terms with the current state of the Virginia Tech football program, then the ACC Network can make you feel better.

The ACC Network debuted “ACC Legends: Frank Beamer” on Monday and replayed it throughout the day Tuesday. As expected, it was excellent.

The biggest critique is it’s only 30 minutes in length.

The documentary begins with Coach Beamer in Hillsville before he gets in the car and drives over to Fancy Gap. If you’re from Southwestern Virginia, you know these places well. Once he arrives in Fancy Gap, where he grew up, he strolls his old homeplace, telling stories of his childhood and taking care of the animals, and working in the hayfields.

Then, Coach Beamer gets emotional when discussing the fire from his childhood. His brother, who saved his life, spoke about that day and Coach Beamer’s life.

The documentary then covers Coach Beamer’s entire tenure in Blacksburg, from all of his years on the sideline to his continued presence in the community. Among those who spoke were his son and South Carolina head coach Shana Beamer, Michael Vick, Dwight Vick, Brandon Flowers, Eddie Royal, Bud Foster, Brent Pry, Xavier Adibi and Pierson Prioleau.

"His impact is immeasurable."



Frank Beamer's legacy reaches far beyond the field. @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/2ZRmWiJm19 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 4, 2022

All spoke of how Coach Beamer was more than an outstanding coach, but an outstanding man who was a father figure to his players. Shane Beamer spoke about the impact his father has had on him.

One classic scene in the documentary showed Beamer walking down the street in Hillsville, and people pulled up to him, and Coach walks right up to their car, shakes their hands, greets them and makes small talk. It’s authentic. It’s Frank Beamer.

This was outstanding as expected. We can all make jokes about how bad the ACC Network can be with Spurtle commercials, poor camera angles, etc., but they do well on these types of things. And the one on Coach Beamer was well done.

Whether you grew up in the New River Valley, attended Virginia Tech, or became a fan from afar, Frank Beamer is an important figure in the lives of so many.

Thanks, Coach.

