Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Post Game Blitz: Last of UNC for 2022

The Future is Now
Jay, Bryan, and John are stuck dealing with a team operating in a massive talent well with serious challenges ahead for the entire remainder of the season. It looks like with the Hokie Stone picks, the staff is well aware of those issues and is starting to open the door on the new players with new opportunities to excel.
S/O to our Players of the Week against North Carolina— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 3, 2022
- Tahj Bullock (@TahjB_12)
- Miles Ellis (@ellis4_miles)
- Jonathan Kuhler (@JKuhler_34)
- Brody Meadows (@MeadowsBrody)
- Ben Skinner (@Benskinner_23)#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp pic.twitter.com/3iN1DNG9pM
No Doubt That This Staff Remembers Frank
This Tweet came out after Bryan’s article, but if you look at this staff, it’s worth noting the number of Frank Beamer players and students involved in this rebuild.
Nothing better than getting to talk about the— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 4, 2022
Tune in at 9 p.m. ET on @accnetwork to watch this week's edition of , featuring our very own Coach Beamer.
: https://t.co/zzeAtcS9OI pic.twitter.com/5CsqefYgda
Finally, Before We Hit the Blitz
No excuses folks, but this is an eye-opening statement in a graphic from our friends over at 24/7. We are 0-0.
These are the most talented ACC teams this season according to 247Sports ⭐️— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2022
Which team has impressed you the most through Week 5? pic.twitter.com/bKAxqHtgot
