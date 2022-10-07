Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Pitt Game

It’s Time to Head to Three Rivers... um The Big Ketchup... um... What’s It Now?

The #25 goes to Nasir for this Game

This is going to be a tough game to take. As Bryan has noted, the spread is more than two full scores and the two score plus spread (13.5 to 15.5 through the various services) are a pretty stark warning that the Hokies are not expected to do well.

These are going to be tough games to take, especially in light of the high hopes that lots of Hokie fans had at the beginning of the season.

Let's Talk Turkey

Jay, Bryan, and John go over the deets, look at the prospects, and make their predictions.

Time for you to Sound Off... Take the Poll... Make Comments