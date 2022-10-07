Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Pitt Game

It’s Time to Head to Three Rivers... um The Big Ketchup... um... What’s It Now?
.#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp pic.twitter.com/6dUom7PaJb— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 7, 2022
The #25 goes to Nasir for this Game
. ➡️ Nasir Peoples (@naspeoples)#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 6, 2022
: https://t.co/FuNDNTkKqe pic.twitter.com/xQ89oHulOl
This is going to be a tough game to take. As Bryan has noted, the spread is more than two full scores and the two score plus spread (13.5 to 15.5 through the various services) are a pretty stark warning that the Hokies are not expected to do well.
These are going to be tough games to take, especially in light of the high hopes that lots of Hokie fans had at the beginning of the season.
Let's Talk Turkey
Jay, Bryan, and John go over the deets, look at the prospects, and make their predictions.
Time for you to Sound Off... Take the Poll... Make Comments
Poll
Hokies are in Pittsburgh... More like the snake Pitt... What’s going to happen?
-
50%
The ‘Wise Guys’ have it right. The Hokie offense is stumped, and the defense is way over its head. Pitt hammers Tech beats the spread, and the O/U is mostly favoring them.
-
25%
Tech struggles on offense again, but the defense does well enough to get Pitt’s less than stellar situation to rear its head. Tech still drops the game but beats the spread, bet the under.
-
12%
Tech surprises everyone. The Offense moves the ball and scores enough, and the defense gets some stops on Pitt’s surprisingly shaky offense. Tech wins by a hair and the spread and O/U don’t matter.
-
12%
Don’t know. Basketball is coming, the Men’s team is looking good, and women’s team is expected to go deep into the Big Show. Football is done for the season.
Loading comments...