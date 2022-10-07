 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Pitt Game

The Hokie Snake Pit is located in Pittsburgh and has been since the Big East days. Pitt has always been an arch nemesis and always has been painful. The struggling Hokies roll into the Steel City on the short side of the odds. Talking Turkey goes over the situation and looks to provide some clarity. GO HOKIES!!!

By Mighty Fahvaag
/ new
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Man on the spot for the Hokies
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Time to Head to Three Rivers... um The Big Ketchup... um... What’s It Now?

The #25 goes to Nasir for this Game

This is going to be a tough game to take. As Bryan has noted, the spread is more than two full scores and the two score plus spread (13.5 to 15.5 through the various services) are a pretty stark warning that the Hokies are not expected to do well.

These are going to be tough games to take, especially in light of the high hopes that lots of Hokie fans had at the beginning of the season.

Let's Talk Turkey

Jay, Bryan, and John go over the deets, look at the prospects, and make their predictions.

Time for you to Sound Off... Take the Poll... Make Comments

Poll

Hokies are in Pittsburgh... More like the snake Pitt... What’s going to happen?

view results
  • 50%
    The ‘Wise Guys’ have it right. The Hokie offense is stumped, and the defense is way over its head. Pitt hammers Tech beats the spread, and the O/U is mostly favoring them.
    (24 votes)
  • 25%
    Tech struggles on offense again, but the defense does well enough to get Pitt’s less than stellar situation to rear its head. Tech still drops the game but beats the spread, bet the under.
    (12 votes)
  • 12%
    Tech surprises everyone. The Offense moves the ball and scores enough, and the defense gets some stops on Pitt’s surprisingly shaky offense. Tech wins by a hair and the spread and O/U don’t matter.
    (6 votes)
  • 12%
    Don’t know. Basketball is coming, the Men’s team is looking good, and women’s team is expected to go deep into the Big Show. Football is done for the season.
    (6 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

More From Gobbler Country

Loading comments...