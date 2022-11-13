Hokie Sports Round Up: Raheem Blackshear’s First NFL TD

Raheem Blackshear Scores His First NFL TD

We completely missed this! The same weekend that former Virginia Tech Hokies TE, James “The Governor” Mitchell scored his first professional touchdown with the Detroit Lions, former VT running back, Raheem Blackshear, scored his first with the Carolina Panthers. Blackshear spent the pre-season with the Buffalo Bills, and showed great promise, but with an already loaded RB barn the Bills let him go. He was then snatched up by the Panthers. Raheem is listed as the third running back and has played in the last four games. He has 15 carries for 41-yards and a TD while also hauling in four catches on four targets for 40 yards. Kinda nuts to think about this NFL level talent hidden in the Hokies depth chart over the last few years…

First of his career pic.twitter.com/wa5hBmyg9P — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022

No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies Fall to No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

The VT wrestling team opened their duals season this past weekend, in Columbus Ohio. The Hokies won four bouts, including a surprise upset by freshmen Caleb Henson (No. 29 149 lbs.) against the No. 2 ranked grappler in his weight class, Sammy Sasso. No. 2 Mekhi Lewis (174) defeated No. 6 Ethan Smith in one of two top ten matches of the meet. Virginia Tech lost the other when VT’s Hunter Bolen (No. 9 184) fell to No. 4 Kaleb Romero. No. 19 Sam Latona (133) and No. 16 Tom Crook (141) also collected wins for the Hokies. Even with those fantastic performances Virginia Tech, the Buckeyes were able to hold on and win, 18-13.





Winning takedown in SV for No. 29 Caleb Henson over No. 2 in the country.

The freshman is here. Cold-blooded. #Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/9pZa5ibhAU — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) November 12, 2022

Women’s Soccer Falls to the West Virginia Mountaineers

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s soccer team season came to an end in Morgantown, WV when the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated them, during the first round of the NCAA tournament, 2-0. West Virginia provided regular pressure with eight shots on goal compared to the Hokies’ two shots on goal. The Hokies kept it close throughout the first half, hitting the break with the score tied at 0-0, but WVU managed to find the goal twice during the second half. The Hokies finish the year 10-7-2 overall with a conference record of 4-5-1. Fantastic effort this season!

Tech's season comes to an end with a 2-0 loss versus West Virginia in the First Round. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/OhpcB7USIg — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) November 13, 2022

