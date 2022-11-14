Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with win over William & Mary

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 94-77 win over the William & Mary Tribe Sunday from Blacksburg.

The Hokies were red hot from the field in the first half, going into halftime with a 57-35 lead. Tech shot 66% from the field and 69% from 3-point range in the first half. The Hokies were successful on 11 of 16 attempts from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

William & Mary closed the gap in the second half, actually outscoring Tech by five points in the final 20 minutes. But, Tech’s fast start proved too much for the Tribe.

Sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 22 points. It was the second consecutive career high for Pedulla, who scored 20 last time out. Pedulla made seven of his 11 shot attempts from the field, including four of seven from beyond the arc, pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists.

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor finally got things going Saturday, scoring 22 points, including going six of 10 from 3-point range. Cattoor had scored a total of 12 points in Virginia Tech’s first two games.

Guard Darius Maddox and forward Grant Basile contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

As a team, the Hokies shot 56% from the field, and a scorching 50% from the 3-point line. Tech made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

However, William & Mary did shoot 50% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. That will certainly be a coaching point for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young this week.

Next up for the Hokies is Old Dominion at TD Arena in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.