ACC Rankings Week 11

Atlantic

1. Clemson Tigers: The Clemson rushing attack was on full display, running for 248 yards over 45 carries and scoring three times on their way to a 31-16 victory over the Cardinals. Next up the Tigers face the ‘Canes.

2. Florida State Seminoles: FSU dominated the Orange, 38-3. Jordan Travis completed 21 of 23 for 155 yards and three TDs while RB, Trey Benson, went off for 163 yards (9.1 YPC). The ‘Noles defense shut down the once dangerous Orange offense, holding their total output to a measly 160-yards. Next up, Florida State faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

3. Louisville Cardinals: Louisville was struggling even before QB phenom, Malik Cunningham, left the game. Without their starter the Cardinals were still able to earn 400-yards of offense against the normally stingy Clemson defense but struggled to finish drives. Cunningham has been described as “day-to-day” regarding his status against NCST this weekend.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wake played UNC to the bone, but ultimately fell, 36-34. Hartman threw for 320-yards and four TDs, but the Demon Deacons had no answer for UNC’s dynamic QB, Drake Maye. Next weekend WF hosts ‘Cuse with both teams hoping to halt their respective losing streaks.

5. NC State Wolfpack: In yet another example of why the ACC cannot have nice things, the bottom-dwelling Eagles somehow knocked off the then No. 16 / No. 17 Wolfpack, 21-10. This weekend NCST visits Louisville.

6. Syracuse Orange: Syracuse looked like the Orange of last year, with Shrader and Tucker held to plebian numbers. Shrader was 6 of 16 for 65 whole yards while Tucker only earned 52 yards on 14 carries. The Orange will look to end their four-game losing streak against Wake as head coach Dino Babers will be hoping to show that he has what it takes to run this program.

7. Boston College Eagles: Redshirt freshmen QB, Emmett Morehead, had his second consecutive 300+ yard game and did it against one of the best defenses in the conference as BC knocked a ranked ACC program out of the Top-25. BC somehow did this with -1-yard rushing. Dead serious. For the game the Eagles had 23 carries for -1-yard. BC visits the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Coastal

1. North Carolina Tar Heels: QB, Drake Maye, was responsible for 519-yards of offense, throwing for 448-yards and three TDs while rushing for 71 and another score. WR, Josh Downs, had a career day with 154-yards and three TDs. With the win UNC won the Coastal and clinched their berth in the ACC Championship against Clemson, but first they play GT.

2. Duke Blue Devils: Duke beat the tar out of the Hokies, 24-7, and the score could’ve been way worse if the Blue Devils finished more of their drives. Duke dominated time of possession, 38:59 to 21:01 and held the Hokies to a dismal 177 offensive yards. Next up they visit Pitt.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers: Pittsburgh’s defense beat UVA, on their own, with two pick-6s on the way to a 37-7 win. Slovis finally threw for a TD after a four-game drought and Abanikanda ran for 121-yards and his own score.

4. Miami Hurricanes: Miami got one game closer to bowl eligibility after being the Yellow Jackets, 35-14. The ‘Canes’ intercepted the Jackets four times and Miami QB, Jacurri Brown, tossed three TDs. This weekend Miami has a tough one against Clemson.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: GT moved on to their third QB, Zach Gibson, when their second-string signal caller, Zach Pyron, left the game with an injury. Both Zachs threw a combined four INTs. GT visits UNC this weekend.

6. Virginia Cavaliers: Suffice to say, this is a tragic and tough time for the Cavaliers’ football program for off-the-field reasons. They had a tough game last week, but I don’t think performance is on their mind right now.

7. Virginia Tech Hapless Hokies: Whatever, dude. With BC’s win over NCST the Hokies are in sole possession of the worst overall record in the conference.

Overall

1. (No. 9 AP / No. 9 Coaches) Clemson Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) – Static

2. (No. 13 / No. 11) North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) – Static

3. (No. 20 / No. 12) Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) – Up Three

4. Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2) – Up Four

5. Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 3-4) – Down One

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) – Down One

7. (Unr. / No. 25) NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3) – Down Four

8. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 3-3) – Up One

9. Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) – Down Two

10. Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) – Up One

11. Georgia tech Yellow Jackets (4-6, 3-4) – Down One

12. Boston College Eagles (3-7, 2-5) – Up Two

13. Virginia Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6) – Down One

14. Virginia Tech Hapless Hokies (2-8, 1-6) – Down One