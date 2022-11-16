Virginia Tech, other in-state teams to honor Virginia shooting victims with helmet decals

It’s been a sad and tragic few days across the state of Virginia and all of college football this week. Three University of Virginia football players [Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry] were murdered Sunday by a former Virginia football player and current student after a field trip to Washington, D.C.

The Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that their game this week against Coastal Carolina is canceled. Virginia has yet to make an announcement for its regular-season finale in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech next week.

To honor Davis, Chandler, Perry and the other shooting victims who survived, in-state football programs [Virginia Tech, Liberty, William & Mary, James Madison, Richmond and Od Dominion] will wear helmet decals for this weekend’s games.

Here’s a graphic of the decal each team will have on their helmets.

Virginia college football teams will pay tribute to the #UVa shooting victims this weekend with helmet decals. https://t.co/lsHwG4xllv pic.twitter.com/np52Mdiyar — Cavalier Insider (@cavalierinsider) November 16, 2022

In addition, the ACC will honor Virginia with special helmet decals designed by the league office for each conference team. Also, every ACC home game will observe a moment of silence, and each team will have field signage with a “UVA Strong” graphic.

We here at Gobbler Country continue to offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the families of the young men lost and the entire University of Virginia community.

Go Hoos!