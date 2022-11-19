Finally, the Hokies Win

In a game that featured the Commonwealth’s best and worst FBS teams the Virginia Tech Hokies visited Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames. For the first time in five weeks the VT offense scored in more than one quarter. The last time the Hokies scored in multiple quarters was against the Pittsburgh Panthers. After jumping out to a 17-7 lead the Hokies surrendered their advantage with a 97-yard Liberty kick-off return and a field goal to tie the game, 17-17, with five seconds left in the first half. The Flames took complete control of the game with a Grant Wells safety. On the field the Flames simply looked faster than the Hokies. Their skill positions burned VT regularly and had little trouble covering the Hokie weapons.

The only game, this season, where Wells played worse was the game against ODU. The offensive line didn’t do their QB any favors. After establishing a reasonably decent rushing attack early, it sputtered out, and the offensive line started to simply get man handled by the Liberty defensive line. Grant Wells was sacked six times and harried all day. Holston had his most productive day of the season, scoring three times, including a fourth quarter touchdown, set up by Monsoor Delane’s forced fumble, that put the Hokies up, 23-22, halfway through the fourth quarter. Keli Lawson recorded a sack and the Hokie young ‘uns had a pretty nice day.

Liberty head coach, Hugh Freeze, went for a disrespect play with 4:34 to go in the fourth. On VT’s 40-yard line the Flames were facing fourth and 12 and went for it. The Hokies brought the blitz and forced an incomplete pass, giving the Hokie offense good field position late in the game, nursing a one-point lead. Luckily the defense showed up today and had one of their best games of the year. Arriving with only seven turnovers the Hokies forced and recovered two fumbles and held the Liberty offense to only three points in the second half. For the first time, in a long time, the Hokies got to use the victory formation. They won. They actually won, 23-22.

GO HOKIES!!!