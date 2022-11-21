Virginia Tech football: Saturday’s Commonwealth Cup game vs. Virginia canceled

Saturday’s regular-season finale between the Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies from Lane Stadium has been canceled as a result of the tragic shooting in Charlottesville that claimed the lives of three UVa football players on Nov. 13.

The ACC released the following statement in conjunction with the athletic administrations at Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan. Additional details for those with tickets to Saturday’s canceled game will be shared in the coming days.

While a loss of any home game is a blow to the local economy of a college football team, such as what Virginia Tech means to Blacksburg, this is absolutely the right decision. Virginia Tech was correct in allowing the University of Virginia to make this decision. With Thanksgiving break this week, UVa’s players have the opportunity to go home and spend time with their families rather than practicing for a meaningless football game.

We continue to offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.