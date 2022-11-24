Virginia Tech football to honor seniors ahead of Dec. 4 basketball game vs. UNC

Virginia Tech plans to honor senior football players ahead of the Dec. 4 basketball game against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies had senior day scheduled for the final home football game vs. Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25, but the game was canceled earlier this week due to tragic shootings in Charlottesville. Three UVA football players were killed, and two others were injured.

Several distinguished Hokies have played their final game in a Virginia Tech uniform, such linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt and running back Jalen Holson. There are others who are seniors, but some still have one year of eligibility remaining due to the “free” COVID year. Hollifield, Conner, Garbutt and Holston all took advantage of the extra year in 2022.

Linebacker Alan Tisdale already announced his return for next year. It’s expected others will also return for one more season, but no official announcements have been made.