Virginia Tech Hokies Leave the Longwood Lancers in the Dust of the Cassell: 89-28

Reporting on Blowouts Might Be Fun for Some (not me if we win)

This wasn’t even close after 4 minutes of the first quarter. The entirety of the competition came in the first three minutes of the game. Liz Kitley drew first blood by scoring on a nice layup from close in. Longwood kept Tech away from the basket and managed to tie it up at 2 somewhere around the 7 minute and a few seconds mark. Then Cayla King drained a three pointer at the 6:20 to go mark and the Lancers just never got closer. They managed one more 2-point bucket in the 1st quarter to go up against the Hokies’ 20 points.

The first quarter saw nearly the entire Hokie starting lineup score something. Of note, though it seemed usually mechanically reliable Georgia Amoore was having a bit of an issue finding the bucket consistently. No worries, though. Amoore might have been having a bit of an issue finding the basket (7 points on the afternoon), but she sure could find other players who could find it. Amoore dished out a total of 7 assists for her 29 total minutes on the court.

Kayana Traylor came off the bench to put up a double-double with 10 rebounds and 11 points, 9 of which came at the charity stripe. Liz Kitley led the scoring, for the thousandth time, with a double-double to go with it. The Hokies’ star Center put up 23 points (5 free throws for a perfect 5-5) and 14 rebounds (5 of which were offensive boards). She stuck to the post, mostly, blocked a shot and stole two. Ashley Owusu scored in high double figures, too putting in 21 points from the floor with a phenomenal 4-5 from 3point range. Everyone got some time on the floor, and nearly everyone scored.

Try to Find Any Weaknesses, I Dare You!

I was thinking that with Amoore struggling for baskets that there would be some reason to put a critique on the page, but she made up for the lack of scoring by setting up her teammates, quarterbacking the offense and dishing the ball off to the scoring player. So, that turns the negative into a positive and just doesn’t give any reason to pick. Georgia will find the range again sometimes the lid goes on and a player needs to find another way to contribute. She did.

It was great to see Owusu getting revved up from long range. Her outside shooting talent is a valuable addition to an already steady base three in Cayla King, Georgia Amoore, and Elizabeth Kitley. It’s also nice to see a high-quality bench player jump in with both feet and put up an impressive double-double. Kayana Traylor is going to be another big quality addition to Kenny Brooks’ roster.

Thursday Night, the Hokies Host Nebraska for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Tip Off is at 7:00 PM and we’ll be there to cheer on the Hokies.

As Always!

GO HOKIES!!!!