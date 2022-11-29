Virginia Tech football: Redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Harvey enters the transfer portal

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Harvey took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Here’s Harvey’s tweet thanking Virginia Tech:

Harvey was Virginia Tech’s top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class. The four-star cornerback from Palmdale, California, redshirted as a true freshman in 2021. He did play in four games, enough to maintain his redshirt. More was expected from Harvey in 2022 under new head coach Brent Pry.

Harvey would begin the season as Virginia Tech’s punt returner. He returned nine punts for 14 yards as the primary punt returner. Freshman Tucker Holloway would later take over the role while Harvey focused more on the defense.

Overall, Harvey played in 10 games in 2022 and recorded six tackles, including one for loss and one pass breakup. Harvey was passed on the depth chart at cornerback by true freshman Mansoor Delane.

Harvey is the latest member of the 2021 class to leave Virginia Tech. And while he was the top signee from the class, he hasn’t necessarily been the best player in the class. Running back Malachi Thomas, defensive end Cole Nelson, safety Jalen Stroman and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton are among those from the 2021 class that have started games or are starters.

I liked Harvey and hate to see him go. He’s clearly a talented player from a terrific family. And his leaving has nothing to do with how he feels about Virginia Tech or Brent Pry but more of a function of him looking out for his own best interests. And we certainly hope he lands in a good place and enjoys a fine career.

As for the impact on the Hokies, they need to clear several spots. The Hokies should be extremely active in the transfer portal — both ways — to improve the overall depth and talent in 2023. Harvey is the first, but not the last, who will leave. And it’s not a sign of players not believing in Pry; it is necessary.

Expect Virginia Tech to be heavy players in the portal, too.

We here at Gobbler Country wish D.J. Harvey and his family the best moving forward.