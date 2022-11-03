Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, preview & odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies [2-6, 1-4] return to the friendly confines of Lane Stadium for a Saturday meeting with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets [3-5, 2-3].

The Hokies have lost five games in a row for the first time in 30 years after last week’s heartbreaking collapse against the N.C. State Wolfpack. The Hokies went winless in the month of October for the first time since the 1950s.

Head coach Brent Pry desperately needs a win to prove to fans that this team is improving.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are in a different spot. Georgia Tech fired the overmatched Geoff Collins earlier this season. The Yellow Jackets were a doormat under Collins. GT also fired athletic director Todd Stansbury. The Jackets hired J Batt as the new athletic director last month. Batt comes to Atlanta from Alabama, where he served as the executive deputy athletic director. He is a graduate of North Carolina.

Brent Key took over as Georgia Tech’s interim coach, and the team immediately improved. Key led the Jackets to upset wins over Pittsburgh and Duke. The Yellow Jackets have lost their last two games but are playing much better under Key.

The Hokies held a 21-3 lead over the Wolfpack last Thursday until completely falling apart late in the third quarter. The ‘Pack scored three consecutive touchdowns to stun the Hokies. While Virginia Tech lost all four games in October, they showed incremental improvements throughout the month but badly need to play a complete game.

Series history

The Hokies lead the all-time series, 11-7. Every game between the two schools except one came after Virginia Tech entered the ACC in 2004. The first meeting occurred in 1990, with the Hokies losing 6-3. This was the year when Georgia Tech split the national championship. The Hokies gave the Yellow Jackets one of their toughest games of the season, holding them to a season-low six points.

Since entering the ACC, the Hokies hold a 10-7 edge over the Jackets. Georgia Tech’s best success against the Hokies was during Paul Johnson’s triple-option era, where the Yellow Jackets won five of their 11 meetings against the Hokies.

The Hokies have won the past two meetings.

Game information

When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Weather: 69 degrees, cloudy with a 50% chance of rain

TV: ACC RSN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network. You can find a list of affiliates here.

Odds: Virginia Tech is currently a 3-point favorite, per Odds Shark.