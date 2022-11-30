ACC Rankings Week 13

Atlantic

1. Clemson Tigers: The Tigers lost the small outside change they had to make the CFB Playoffs when they were upset by the Shane Beamer coached South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. Clemson QB, DJ Uiagaleilei, might’ve had the worst game of his career, completing 8 of 29 attempts for 99 yards and one TD and one interception. The Tigers normally stout defense struggled against Spencer Rattler who racked up 360 yards passing and two TDs. The Cade Klubnik era might get started this weekend when Clemson faces the Tar Heels during the ACC Championship.

2. Florida State Seminoles: FSU beat their greatest rival, the Florida Gators, in Gainesville for the first time since 2017. The ‘Noles finish their regular season with a five-game winning streak. Florida State awaits the bowl bid invites.

3. NC State Wolfpack: NCST upset then No. 17 Carolina, 30-27, ending the regular season on a high note.

4. Louisville Cardinals: The Cardinals were stymied by a tough Kentucky Wildcats team and lost, 26-13. Louisville turned the ball over three times while UK didn’t surrender it once.

5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wake fell to their in-state rival, Duke, and finished their regular season losing four of their last five.

6. Syracuse Orange: The Orange halted a five-game losing skid and punctuated their regular season with a win over Boston College, 32-23)

7. Boston College Eagles: What can you do or say? Even with the impressive arm of Morehead, BC still manages to find ways to lose. The Eagles entered the last quarter leading, 17-6, but then allowed 26 unanswered points over the last half of the fourth, surrendering the lead and ultimately losing 32-23. BC is the only Atlantic team that didn’t reach bowl eligibility.

Coastal

1. North Carolina Tar Heels: It’s always fun when the two teams that have clinched conference championship appearances decide to drop their last game of the regular season. Drake Maye and the Tar Heels suffered their second consecutive loss when NCST upended them 30-27 during an exciting 2OT fight. As against GT, Maye was held to mortal numbers. UNC goes up against Clemson to see who the best is of the ACC.

2. Pittsburgh Panthers: Pitt finished the season with a 42-16 win over Miami to cap off a four-game winning streak after a rough mid-season. Slovis three for three TDs while Abanikanda ran for another two.

3. Duke Blue Devils: I wouldn’t have thought that Duke would be able to handle Sam Hartman and the WF offense, but they did. Hartman tossed three TDs and 347-yards, but Blue Devils QB, Riley Leonard, outdueled him, throwing four TDs and passing for 391-yards.

4. Miami Hurricanes: Oof… if you would’ve told me at the end of the 2021 season that the Hurricanes would be struggling at the QB position I wouldn’t have believed you, but in their loss to the Panthers three separate QBs lined up. Miami was expected to be in the hunt for the ACC and they aren’t even going to a bowl. Miami and all the below teams failed to reach bowl eligibility.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: It was a longshot for the Jackets to upset the Georgia Bulldogs and qualify for a bowl, but GT performed better than anyone could have expected after firing their head coach halfway through the season.

6. Virginia Tech Hokies: VT’s game against UVA was cancelled.

7. Virginia Cavaliers: UVA’s game against VT was cancelled.

Overall

1. (No. 9 CFBP / No. 10 AP / No. 11 Coaches) Clemson Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC) – Static

2. (No. 13 / No. 14 / No. 14) Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3) – Up One

3. (No. 23 / No 24 / No. 22) North Carolina Tar heels (9-3, 6-2) – Down One

4. (No. 25 / Unr. / Unr.) NC State Wolfpack (8-4, 4-4) – Up Two

5. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 5-3) – Static

6. Duke Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3) – Up Two

7. Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 4-4) – Down Three

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 3-5) – Down One

9. Syracuse Orange (7-5, 4-4) – Up One

10. Miami Hurricanes (5-7, 3-5) – Up One

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 4-4) – Down One

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-8, 1-6) – Static

13. Virginia Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6) – Static

14. Boston College Eagles (3-9, 2-6) – Static