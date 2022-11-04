Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Quick Blitzes NC State and Then Discusses the Georgia Tech Game

So Which Team is Coming? Remind Me, Please

It’s the Virginia Tech Hokie Hall of Fame Induction Game

The football program is honoring four Hokies, and it’s about time for BA. Took way too long...

It’s been a very quiet week for hype, including no formal announcement of a #25 just yet. We’ll see if there is one, the Lunch Pail disappeared, you have to wonder what other incentives are going by the wayside as the team continues to struggle.

It’s Time to Talk Some Serious Turkey

Now Your Turn

We had the poll for the last four games, and very few folks had much confidence in more than two wins to close out the season. This is a one game at a time question so let’s concentrate on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, only.

Poll The spread is dropping to 2.5 but the O/U is still in the 40 range. How do you think this is going to go? Jay called this a pillow fight. He’s right. The Techs are both floundering around, and the game winner will depend on who wants it more. Hokies are desperate and open the tool box. Hokies beat the spread and bet the over.

There are no answers for the Hokies on offense or special teams. The defense doesn’t get enough turnovers to help generate points. VT’s Offense has one good quarter and that’s just not enough. Hokies lose by right around the spread. Bet the under.

Someone on Bowen’s staff finds an old copy of NCAA football which actually contains working plays. The Hokies find other players do other stuff... actually score some points - Think the under, but Hokies beat the spread.

If the Hokies Lose Any of the Last 4 Games, the Season Ends on Thanksgiving. This is a must win and Virginia Tech just hasn’t demonstrated that it can close the deal. Let’s hope they managed to finally do that in this winnable game.

GO HOKIES!!!