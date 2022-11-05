Halftime: Virginia Tech Hokies Lead Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Virginia Tech Hokies return to Blacksburg started out cloudy and rainy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets received the ball and QB, Zach Pyron, got the start for GT. Regular starter, Jeff Sims, has been battling an injury for the last three weeks. The Hokies have RB, Keyshawn King, back on the field after battling his own injuries.

After exchanging punts, the Yellow Jackets struck first with a 29-yard touchdown run. The Hokies seemed to be putting together a decent offensive drive. After making their way into enemy territory VT QB, Grant Wells, was bitten by a slippery ball and put it on the ground with GT recovering on their 24-yard line. Georgia Tech turned that into a field goal and the Hokies entered the second quarter down, 10-0.

Six seconds into the second quarter the Hokies punted the ball away. Punter, Peter Moore, who has been struggling over the last two games, pinned GT on their one-yard line. The Virginia Tech defense stuffed who punted from the back of their endzone. Starting on the 50-yard line, Grant Wells drove the Hokies to a touchdown, on the heels of a fantastic 24-yard reception by Kaleb Smith. From GT’s three-yard line, Wells ran it in for his sixth rushing TD of the season. This score is the first time VT scored, during the first half, since the Hokies played Pittsburgh.

The flash and offensive drive the Yellow Jackets showed during the first quarter slowed, and after their field goal GT suffered three consecutive three-and-outs. The Virginia Tech defense continuously pressured Georgia Tech’s QB and definitively won the field position game. That field position reality showed strong when the Hokies started on GT’s 43-yard line and the Hokies found the endzone again with a Keyshawn King one-yard line TD run set up by a Connor Blumrick reception. Ross missed the PAT, but the Hokies took the lead, 13-10. After another punishing defensive stand by VT, Georgia Tech was set to punt again. Shanahan’s booming punt was taken, by Holloway, at VT’s ten-yard line and returned 90-yards for a touchdown (good for VT’s longest PR in program history)! Ross connected on the PAT and the Hokies finished the first half with 20 unanswered points. GT took the initiative and was able to get a field goal before the halftime, but the Hokies headed into the locker room with their first halftime lead since they faced the Wofford Terriers. The Hokies receive the ball to start the second half and lead 20-13.

GO HOKIES!!!