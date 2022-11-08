13 Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Opens the 2022/23 Season Huge

The First Tip-Off Goes to the Women

This season, the women’s and men’s basketball programs started off on the same day and at home. Visiting from Emmitsburg, Maryland were the Lady Mountaineers of Mount Saint Mary’s University. It might have been a long trip down I-81 (with a jog across the mountains to get there) but these warm-up games can be a surprise. So, the Hokies needed to take the court in total seriousness.

Look, honestly this campus and town need a bit of cheering up after the fiasco of a football season, and the players defending the Cassell rose to the occasion. The game did start out just a tad bit on the slow side, though. Call it first game jitters, or just getting used to playing with each other but the Hokies’ timing was just a bit off and the ball handling was not as crisp as you’d like to see. No big problem though because there might have been some setup, rhythm, and timing issues but the Hokies were having no problems finding the basket.

The Star of this Game Wasn’t Center Liz Kitley (Who did very well, too)

But Cayla King was draining threes.

So that's how we starting senior year ⁉️



Cayla drops 13 points and three triples in the first quarter ‍ pic.twitter.com/ljXB8n8MLP — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) November 7, 2022

By the end of the game King was taken off the court after breaking the school record for 3-point shots.

Now that's how you open your season



No. 13 @HokiesWBB gets its first win of the season with a 101-45 victory over Mount St. Mary's!@caylanicole22 ends her night with a new school record of nine 3-pointers and finished with 33 points. pic.twitter.com/anOZlaARCe — HokieSports (@hokiesports) November 7, 2022

The New Kids on the Court

Ready to roll — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) November 7, 2022

There were two new faces in the starting lineup for the Hokies this season. There always are, this is college basketball, so eligibility and transfers mean changes. The big additions to the lineup were Ashley Owusu graduate from University of Maryland, and Taylor Soule a grad transfer from Boston College. Both players brought some quality skills to the floor, with Soule doing a little razzle dazzle with a couple of steals and solo fast breaks to the bucket. Soule led the new Hokie contingent with 14 points five rebounds, and a 100% 6 for 6 at the charity stripe. Her four steals were basketball magic.

Joining from the bench in double figures was Kayana Traylor a senior transfer from Purdue. She fit nicely into the lineup, adding depth and a good shooting eye to the mix.

The Returning Hokies Led

Center Liz Kitley played an excellent game with one rebound short of a double-double, putting in 18 points and grabbing 9 boards. She also managed a bunch of blocks and even dropped a three late in the game.

Point Guard and offensive court boss Junior Georgia Amoore put up double figures at 11 points, but a nice total of 9 assists made that an even better total. She played a total of 32 minutes which led the team on the court. It just shows how important she is to the team.

Then, of course you can’t forget Cayla King and that amazing targeting radar for the evening. King came off the bench to go 10 of 17 from the court, with only 1 two-pointer, she did go 4 for 5 at the charity stripe but after draining 9 threes, we’ll forgive her the lost point. She was fantastic on opening night, and we hope she stays on fire for the remainder of the season.

The End Result

Triple digits and a runaway victory for the Hokies to start the season.

Opening night dub ✅



Cayla paces us with 33 points and a program record nine 3's pic.twitter.com/VpS80VsBwO — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) November 8, 2022

Next up will be Bucknell, on Friday with a 7:00 tip off.

What a great way to start the basketball season off!

GO HOKIES!!!