James Mitchell Scores His First NFL TD and Other Sundry Virginia Tech Sports Stories

The Governor Scores His First NFL TD

Former Virginia Tech Hokies tight end, James “The Governor” Mitchell, scored his first NFL touchdown. Drafted 177th by the Detroit Lions during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Mitchell caught a three-yard pass from Jared Goff to extend the Lions’ lead over the Green Bay Packers. Not only did Detroit eventually win, but Pro Football Focus, graded Mitchell as the Lions’ highest rated offensive player, of the game, earning a PFF grade of 84.8. The Governor played at VT for three years, from 2019-2021. Appearing in 22 games, he recorded 52 receptions for 838-yards (16.1 average yards per catch) and seven TDs. Congratulations on your first touchdown Mr. Mitchell!

Dual Sport Threat Commits to the Hokies

Jimmy Mullen is the No. 1 rated heavyweight wrestler in the class of 2023. In addition to that he is a three-star defensive end and ranked by rivals as the No. 26 2023 New Jersey player. The 250 pounds, 6’2” athlete hales from Montvale, NJ where he wrestles and plays football at St. Joseph. Mullen has been recruited on a wrestling scholarship but has voiced his desire to participate in both sports.

I'm blown away by the amazing schools and wrestling/football programs that have recruited me. At the end of the day there was only one right choice. I will be continuing my academic and athletic career playing football and wrestling for the Hokies at Virginia Tech. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vzo4ydzPB3 — Jimmy Mullen (@jamesmullen23) October 22, 2022

Virginia Tech Wrestling Starts This Weekend

Speaking of wresting, the No. 11 Hokies wrestling team will start their NCAA duals this weekend, in Columbus, OH, against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. Virginia Tech participated in the Southeastern Open last weekend where VT claimed six titles. Eddie Ventresca (125), Tom Crook (141), Caleb Henson (149), Andy Smith (197), TJ Stewart (197 – freshmen / sophomore division), and Hunter Catka (285) all won their respective classes. Best of luck gentlemen!

Friday Night Lights



#11 . #6 .



Nov. 11

Covelli Center, Columbus, OH

7PM ET

TBD

Hokies Wrestling Twitter



Statement Week #Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME

Women’s Soccer Team Selected for the NCAA Tournament

For the fourth time in the last five years the women of the Virginia Tech Hokies soccer team have earned an invitation to the NCAA Championship Tournament. VT recently finished their regular season, defeating the Syracuse Orange before falling to the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles. The Hokies finished the season with an overall record of 10-6-2 and 4-5-1 in the ACC. They collected signature wins against the No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels, then No. 22 NC State Wolfpack, and tied the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers. This Sunday Virginia Tech will travel to Morgantown to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

GO HOKIES!!!