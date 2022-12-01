9 Virginia Tech Hokies Roll Past the Nebraska Cornhuskers: 85 - 54

Something Special Happened This Evening in the Cassell

Junior Point Guard Georgia Amoore had a tough game scoring last time out. We noted that she found other ways to contribute and managed to have a positive impact on that game, anyway and we knew she’d get that scoring rhythm back. Well mark December 1, 2022 on your Virginia Tech Sports History because Georgia just made Hokie history. Amoore scored the first triple-double in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history.

Not only was she putting up huge numbers on the points side with 24 (breakdown to come), but she also pulled off 10 boards and dished out 11 nifty assists. The numbers were circulating around Cassell by the last few minutes of the 4th quarter. Shouts of “JUST ONE MORE!!!” as we looked up at the scoreboard for the stat counter and noticed that “5” had more than 20 points, and 9 rebounds. The crowd was shouting for that 10th rebound, but lots of us were a bit clueless as to what all of the bubbling excitement was.

A in program history, @georgia_amoore lands the Hokies first-ever triple double with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds #NCAAWBB x @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/EvvRdUulz9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) December 2, 2022

A double-double is a seriously excellent effort, and Georgia had been on the court for the entire game. The bench was short, and Ashely Owusu went out early with some sort of injury to her hand, so Amoore was going to get a workout. Maybe Kenny Brooks needs to let her stay in more often. When she grabbed that 10th rebound the student section went nuts, and the announcer explained to the situation. It was a program first triple-double and that says nearly everything about how dominant the Hokies were as the game progressed. Point wise, Amoore ended up 8 of 15 from the floor four of which were three pointers from deep.

Not to be left too far behind her friend and teammate, but Liz Kitley (who had a bit of a struggle in the 3rd quarter - when the lid went on for her) eventually picked up a double-double for herself, equaling Georgia’s 24 points, and pulling down 12 boards. Kitley stayed on the court for 37 minutes and spent some serious time underneath as Nebraska looked to muscle up and physically push the inside. Tech pushed right back, and Kitley was leading the way on the low post. It was interesting to see her get pushed inside and push back. She’s really learning to impose herself on the situation and as the season progresses is going to get even better.

Taylor Soule put up 18 points with five rebounds. She had a good mix of shot types and made all of her four shots from the charity stripe. Cayla King contributed 9 on three 3-pointers. D’asia Gregg played in place of starter Ashley Owusu who left after 8 minutes with a hand issue.

Nebraska Was Frustrated

Look this was a peer game, the Huskers came into Cassell with a 5-2 record and were looking to establish themselves with a peer program. The Hokies are ranked 9th for a reason, and even with the need to change their style of play to muscle up against the hustling Cornhuskers.

The Hokies should finally begin to get some more of the notice that they truly deserve. Not many programs can put a triple-double and double-double on the court at the same time against a peer competitor.

Next up, the Hokies travel to another real challenge as they show up in Knoxville to face off against the SEC Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

No Matter What Happens Next

Let’s just give you the link to the postgame interview with Georgia Amoore. It was her night in the Cassell.