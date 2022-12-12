Wide Receiver Ali Jennings III Transfers to Virginia Tech

Wide Receiver Ali Jennings III has transferred from the Old Dominion Monarchs to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The 6’2” 196-pound wideout from Highland Springs, VA originally committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers, out of high school, where he played for two seasons (2019 and 2020). While at WVU Jennings languished on the depth chart and only had 26 receptions for 240-yards. In contrast, his last two seasons (2021 and 2022), while at ODU, showcased his ability. This past year he racked up 959-yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.8 yards per catch. During 2021 he collected 1,066-yards and five TDs, averaging 17.2 YPC. Over the last four years Jennings has earned 142 receptions, 2,265-yards, a 16.0 average YPC, and 16 touchdowns.

The 2022 First Team All Sun Belt standout and former three-star recruit announced his decision, via Twitter, on Monday afternoon (12 December 2022).

Jennings has one year of eligibility remaining and the Hokies will certainly be looking to him, not only for production, but to lead and mentor a stable of young WRs.

LET’S GO HOKIES!!!