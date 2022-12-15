Virginia Tech football: Tight end Nick Gallo to return in 2023

The Virginia Tech Hokies received some good news Wednesday night when senior tight end Nick Gallo took to Twitter to announce he was returning to Blacksburg for 2023.

I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season. There is still much more I want to accomplish personally and as a team. I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates and pursue our goals for this upcoming season. This Is Home. Thank you Hokie Nation@ Let’s Go!

Gallo, the younger brother of former Virginia Tech center Eric Gallo, has started games in each of the last three seasons for the Hokies. A 2019 recruit, Gallo has played in 46 career games with the Hokies, making 26 starts.

Gallo caught 14 passes for 130 yards in 2021 but had his breakout campaign in 2022. Gallo set career-highs with 30 receptions and 256 receiving yards. His return gives Tech a good 1-2 punch with rising sophomore Dae’Quan Wright. Wright showed star potential as a true freshman in 2022. The pair provides new quarterback Kyron Drones with outstanding weapons at tight end.

Slowly, some of the pieces are coming together for Virginia Tech’s 2023 offense. With the transfer portal just opening, don’t be surprised if the Hokies add more talent, specifically in the trenches.