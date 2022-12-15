No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat No. 7 Missouri Tigers

This past week the Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team opened their home duals schedule against the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers. With a team score of 17-15, VT defeated Mizzou in front of a home crowd at Cassell Coliseum. This is the second time the Hokies and Tigers have met in the last two years. Last season Virginia Tech won, in Columbia, 18-16.

The Hokies and Tigers split the matchups 5-5 but were able to carry the overall victory thanks to some bonus point wins by Cooper Flynn (125 lbs.) and No. 8 Hunter Bolen (184 lbs.). Bolen defeated No. 23 Sean Harman, 13-3. Also winning ranked matches were No. 12 Sam Latona (133) over No. 26 Connor Brown, 6-4, and No. 3 Mekhi Lewis over No. 11 Peyton Mocco, 3-2. The Hokies’ fifth win came from another close match with Clayton Ulrey (157) over Logan Gioffre, 3-2.

Since the win the Hokies have moved up to No. 8, in the team rankings, and the Tigers have dropped down to No. 10. Mekhi Lewis also earned ACC Wrestler of the Week after his fifth ranked win over a ranked wrestler.

This Sunday the Hokies travel to Stanford, CA, and face off against Lindenwood Lions and the Stanford Cardinal at the Pac-12 Live tournament.