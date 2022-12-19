Virginia Tech football: Hokies remain hot, pick up commitment from DB Antonio Cotman

The Virginia Tech Hokies stayed hot on the recruiting trail Sunday, adding defensive back Antonio Cotman to the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Cotman plays at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Height, Virginia.

Cotman, who recently decommitted from Boston College, is Virginia Tech’s seventh commitment over the past week. He is the fifth high-school commitment during that time, and quarterback Kyron Drones and wide receiver Ali Jennings were added via the NCAA transfer portal.

Rivals ranks Cotman as a four-star prospect, while 247Sports sees him as a three-star. He plays at one of the more prestigious schools in the state and had 21 listed offers. When Cotman initially committed to Boston College earlier this year, the Hokies were his other finalist.

Cotman spoke about his commitment to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

“It’s close to home, and they treat me like family,” Cotman said. “They are family oriented. I really love that. They [were close] with my family.”

Cotman said there was no contact with the Hokies throughout the fall as he remained committed to BC, but things apparently changed recently.

“[It was] something that just popped up,” he said. “I see myself playing boundary cornerback and Coach Pry, he is very straightforward, and I can respect him for that. A lot of coaches, they try to beat around the bush, but he is straightforward with it. He just let me know.”

Cotman was drawing heavy interest from some big programs early in his college career. His size and athleticism seem more suited for a role at linebacker or safety. However, it sounds like Cotman may get his first crack at playing corner. Regardless of where he ends up playing, Cotman is a big addition for the Hokies.

He is the 24th commitment for the class of 2023, which now ranks No. 32 overall, according to 247Sports. Cotman is expected to enroll in January and sign with the Hokies this week.

Welcome aboard, Antonio!