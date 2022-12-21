Virginia Tech football recruiting: Defensive back Mose Phillips commits to the Hokies

Welcome to early signing day. Unlike some previous versions of ESD, the Virginia Tech Hokies near the Christmas holiday with plenty of good news on the recruiting front. The latest addition to Virginia Tech’s 2023 recruiting class is defensive back Mose Phillips.

Phillips, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn., announced his decision on signing day at a ceremony at his school.

Phillips chose the Hokies over his other finalists, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

He explained to Brian Dohn of 247Sports why he picked the Hokies.

“I committed to Virginia Tech because Coach Pry, (safeties) Coach (Pierson) Prioleau, they have a great thing going,” Phillips said. “The city is electric. The culture is turning around. They were competitive in seven out of their eight losses. I see change coming.”

More from Phillips.

“Also, just being coached by Prioleau means the most to me because he’s a guy who’s done it at the highest level. He won a Super Bowl. He was a special teams captain. I feel like I am probably going to be a special teams guy early as well as playing on defense. I am also an early enrollee. I feel like he will help me make the transition smooth.”

Phillips has terrific size, is a hard-hitter and fits the mold of a Virginia Tech defensive back. He is slated to play either safety spot at the next level and is the exact type of player who thrives in Blacksburg. He had 57 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season and began getting plenty of attention from colleges.

Clearly, the Hokies stood out.

Welcome home, Mose.