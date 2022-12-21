Virginia Tech football: Transfer wide receiver Quan Felton is a Hokie

The Virginia Tech Hokies added their fourth transfer from the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday's opening day of the early signing period when wide receiver Quan Felton signed with the Hokies.

Felton, at 6-foot-4, and over 200 pounds, spent the past four years at Norfolk State. A graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, Felton was a member of the 2019 recruiting class. Felton redshirted in 2019 and Norfolk State did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Felton’s debut didn’t occur until 2021.

In 2021, Felton played in 11 games and made six starts. He caught 28 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, Felton caught 39 passes for 573 yards and seven touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining at Virginia Tech.

Felton is the second transfer wide receiver to sign with the Hokies following ODU’s Ali Jennings, who committed to Virginia Tech last week and signed Wednesday. The Hokies have added four players from the transfer portal. Quarterback Kyron Drones, Jennings, Felton and defensive end Darian Varner.

Felton is a big-play wide receiver. He has tremendous size and immediately replaces the size the Hokies lost in Kaleb Smith. Felton also has good speed. He, along with Jennings, figure into the mix as two of VT’s top wide receivers in 2023.

The Hokies continue to reshape the wide receiver corps by adding veteran players who can immediately contribute.

Welcome home, Quan.