Virginia Tech basketball: Good news regarding senior guard Hunter Cattoor

The Virginia Tech Hokies finally moved into the top 25 last week after starting the season 11-1 and 1-0 in ACC play. However, the Hokies tripped up against the 6-6 Boston College Eagles on the road, losing 70-65 in overtime.

After the game, no one wanted to discuss the loss as there were more important things to discuss, such as the condition of senior guard Hunter Cattoor. Cattoor went down in pain in the second half of the loss to B.C. and appeared to be in significant pain with a left arm injury.

Things were quiet over the next few days outside of one report stating that Cattoor may have suffered a fracture that would keep him out until February. Keep in mind, that wasn’t an official report, just early speculation.

As it turns out, Cattoor’s condition is much better than initially feared. Here’s this from Virginia Tech’s official basketball account.

Cattoor is questionable for Wake Forest on Saturday and is game-to-game. The Hokies dodged a major bullet. Cattoor is a significant part of Virginia Tech’s backcourt rotation and the reigning ACC Tournament MVP.

The news comes simultaneously with freshman Rodney Rice’s impending return. Rice, one of the top recruits in Virginia Tech history, could make his debut Saturday against Wake Forest. Rice injured his ankle before the season.

If Rice can play, the Hokies could be cautious with Cattoor.

Regardless, some good news is on the way for the Hokies.