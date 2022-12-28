No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast

Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford, 22-12. Virginia Tech Freshmen phenom, No. 12 Caleb Henson (149 lbs.), once again earned ACC Wrestler of the Week after dominating Lindendwood’s Ben Bohr (19-3) before dispatching Stanford’s No. 13 Jaden Abas (11-1). Ya’ll… Caleb Henson is good at wrestling. That’s his second victory over a top-15 grappler, and Abas is an All-American. Also crushing face, although not surprisingly, No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174) went undefeated, including Cardinal’s No. 25 Tyler Eischens. No. 7 Hunter Bolen (184) win both his matches with a combined score of 27-2 (whoa!). No. 12 Sam Latona (133) and No. 22 Hunter Catka (285) also went undefeated in California.

The Hokies suffered no defeats against the Lions but did lose four matches to the Cardinal. Cooper Flynn (125) lost to No. 31 Nico Provo; Clayton Ulrey (157) lost to No. 19 Daniel Cardenas; No. 22 Connor Brady (165) lost to Stanford’s highest ranked athlete, No. 2 Shane Griffith; and No. 19 Andy Smith (197) lost to Nick Stemmet. The Hokies went 16-4, during the weekend’s matchups, and now look to Chattanooga, TN where they will ring in the new year, from 1-2 January 2023, participating in the Southern Scuffle. Fantastic work gentlemen!

GO HOKIES!!!