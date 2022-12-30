Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: How to watch

The Virginia Tech Hokies [11-2, 1-1] look to get back on track Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons [9-4, 1-1.] The Hokies were ranked last week, but a 70-65 loss to the Boston College Eagles dropped them from the top 25.

Wake Forest enters Saturday’s game coming off an impressive 81-70 win over the No. 14 Dule Blue Devils. The Hokies had won six consecutive games over the Demon Deacons until Wake dominated the Hokies 80-61 in the ACC opener last December.

The Deacs are led by senior guard Tyree Appleby, who is averaging 18 points and five assists per game. The Florida transfer is one of four Wake Forest players averaging in double figures.

Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies, averaging 17 points per game, while senior forward Justyn Mutts averages 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Hokies could be without senior guard Hunter Cattoor, who suffered a left arm injury in the loss to Boston College. However, the Hokies received some encouraging news on Cattoor’s injury this week, and he’s considered questionable for the game.

In some good news for the Hokies, freshman guard Rodney Rice is a game-time decision. Rice is one of the top recruits in school history and would be making his collegiate debut.

Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game: