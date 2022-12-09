Gobbler Country’s Taking Turkey Goes Over Basketball and Then Collegiate Free-Agency

Since We Recorded This Happened

#7 Virginia Tech takes care of business on the road against Boston College with a 73-58 win!



Both Basketball Teams are Hot

The women are getting recognition from the sports media clones with a #7 ranking, the men’s team are pretty much getting dissed with too few votes to make anyone think that the sports media is even thinking past their favorite programs and actually considering what’s really going on this season.

It’s not fair, and frankly the voting thing is a pile of trash, but hey, the men are 8-1 with that 1 being within a hair. If they keep doing what they’ve been doing none of the sports media clones needs to notice... Tech’s men’s basketball will just hang another banner or two up in the Cassell. Time to prove them wrong and go deep this season, guys.

Collegiate Free Agency

The NFL oops.. NCAA Playoffs are Going to be a Reality, but the real huge topic is the collegiate free agency that’s developed across the major NCAA sports programs. Basketball is definitely benefitting, but now football is turning into a major free-for-all with a diminishing return for high school athletes, in the offing. It’s a huge topic that we are just starting to discuss.

Let’s Talk Some Turkey About “Stuff”

Poll Is collegiate free-agency (the Transfer Portal+) a good thing for college sports? Look, whether or not I care, it’s become the way to field winning teams, look at basketball and baseball they had key players transfer in. Just live with it and make the best of it. GO HOKIES!!!

The whole thing is rotten. It has really degraded the high school recruiting situation - taking away scholarships for high schoolers and saving them for transfers. There is no building over years, it’s just the here and now. Sad stuff.

If you add this nearly pure free agency with NIL and the universe of college football will spin off out of control into a pure money-grubbing having nothing to do with a college education. It will eventually be fixed but not until it gets far worse.

