Kyshoen Jarrett Remains with the Virginia Tech Hokies

Another former Virginia Tech Hokies standout football player is returning to Blacksburg to join first year head coach, Brent Pry, with his efforts to rebuild the storied VT football program. Jarrett originally joined former head coach, Justin Fuente’s, staff in June of last year to work as the assistant director of player personnel. Last week it was announced Kyshoen will remain with the staff but assume a new role as a defensive graduate assistant.

Mr. Jarrett’s name is likely familiar to Hokie fans. He played defensive back for the Fighting Gobblers from 2011-2014. During that time, he played in 53 games accumulating 249 total tackles, five interceptions, and 0.5 sacks! Kyshoen also served as punt returner, primarily during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Over 52 returns he averaged 8.9 yards and had one TD return in 2012.

Jarrett was drafted by the Washington Football Team with the 181st pick of the sixth round during the 2015 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his NFL career was cut short after one season due to suffering nerve damage in his shoulder. In 2019 he was hired by the Washington Football team as a defensive quality control coach but was not retained on staff when Ron Rivera assembled his new coaching staff after being hired by Washington.

We are certainly excited to see Kyshoen Jarrett in his new role at VT!

GO HOKIES!!!