Name, Image, and Likeness Money Comes to Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech football players can make money on jersey sales under new agreement (yahoo.com)

So, let the games begin. The form is available on the Hokie Sports website for player jerseys.

It looks like the current set up is a custom order deal, and might depend on the volume of orders, etc.

Coach Pry is quoted as being excited about it. No doubt about that, folks, NO NIL $$$ means a serious problem recruiting players.

College football will never be the same.