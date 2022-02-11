Name, Image, and Likeness Money Comes to Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech football players can make money on jersey sales under new agreement (yahoo.com)
So, let the games begin. The form is available on the Hokie Sports website for player jerseys.
It looks like the current set up is a custom order deal, and might depend on the volume of orders, etc.
Coach Pry is quoted as being excited about it. No doubt about that, folks, NO NIL $$$ means a serious problem recruiting players.
College football will never be the same.
Poll
Are you going to sign up to buy a custom jersey?
-
30%
Nope, I don’t buy any jerseys why buy a custom rig for way more money?
-
33%
We’ll see. It depends on the price and if the player is actually worth the money that I’d have to pay.
-
8%
YES! I am already signing up! I have full sized helmets and signed gear from multiple years. This is perfect!
-
26%
Go away. I am still wiping away the Tears off as I see college football corrupting and dying right in front of my eyes.
Loading comments...