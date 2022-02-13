 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia Tech basketball: Lady Hokies take down No. 23 North Carolina

Another signature win for Kenny Brooks and his talented squad.

By Bryan D. Manning
NCAA Womens Basketball: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a good week for the Virginia Tech sports. The women’s basketball team continues to dominate, the men’s team is red-hot, the wrestling and softball teams are also on a roll. On Sunday, the women hoopsters picked up another impressive win, taking down No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61, in Blacksburg.

The win moves the Lady Hokies to 19-6 on the season, with an 11-3 mark in ACC play. A cool statistic, courtesy of Hokie Sports, this is the first time the Lady Hokies have defeated ranked opponents in back-to-back games for the first time in program history.

This wasn’t the only record broken in Sunday’s win.

Senior guard Aisha Sheppard set the ACC record Sunday for career 3-pointers made. The graduate student from Alexandria, Virginia, scored 14 points for the Hokies in the win over UNC. Georgia Amoore led the Hokies with 17 points, while Elizabeth Kitley chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Sheppard reflected on her achievement afterward:

The Lady Hokies should’ve already been ranked. That should be corrected on Monday morning when they will undoubtedly make the top 25. Sunday’s win was the fourth over a ranked team this season.

Congratulations to Aisha on the honor. And congratulations to coach Kenny Brooks and his entire team on another impressive win. It was also nice to see Cassell Coliseum packed for this game. The team needs all the support they can get as they look for an ACC title.

