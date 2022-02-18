No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies Decimate Syracuse Orange

The Virginia Tech Hokies nearly doubled the score of Syracuse, on Thursday night, crushing the Orange, 102-53. Four Hokies scored 14 or more points and VT made 53.8% of their three-point shots, 58.1% of their field goals, and 80.0% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech’s defense stifled Syracuse, holding them to 32.1% on three pointers and 30.3% on FGs. The Orange did make 100% of their four free throws. The Hokies also dominated the boards, gathering 48 rebounds to the Orange’s 27.

Elizabeth Kitley collected yet another double-double, leading VT’s scoring with 24-points and the second most rebounds with 11. Off the bench, D’asia Gregg, led the team in rebounds with 12. Aisha Sheppard added 18-points while both Cayla King and Kayana Traylor had 14-points apiece.

Virginia Tech jumped out to an early 30-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and never surrendered their advantage. The 102 points the Hokies put up is a season high for scoring and the first time VT has found triple digits since the opening game of 2019 against Saint Francis when they won 105-41.

The goods via @theACCDN ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Cc2L7MD63y — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 18, 2022

This Sunday the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off against the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky. The game will be televised on the ACC Network!

GO HOKIES!!!