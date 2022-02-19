The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Falter against No. 2 Alabama but Defeat MTSU in Double Header

Yesterday the Virginia Tech Hokies played a double header against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at the Easton Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa, AL. Pre-season All-American pitcher, Keely Rochard, got the start and struck out 11 of the Crimson Tide. Even though the Hokies out-hit Alabama, 3-2, the Tide were able to come up with a singular RBI, from junior Abby Doer, which allowed BAMA to secure the 1-0 victory.

The second game of the day came against MTSU. For six and a half innings things looked bleak for Virginia Tech. At the bottom of the seventh the Hokies were trailing 0-2. But the Hokies didn’t give up! With only one out remaining, Emma Ritter tripled sending on base Morgan Overaitis home before Bre Peck hit a walk-off homer to deliver Ritter and her home for the VT 3-2 victory.

Still recovering from that walk-off



Today the Hokies have another double header. First, they face the Evansville Aces before seeking redemption against the Crimson Tide.

GO HOKIES!!!